AL lawmaker proposes resolution condemning Rebekah Mason

By Published:
FILE -In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Republican Gov. Robert Bentley listens to a phone call as Rebekah Mason, right, announces his win for Alabama governor, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley defeated his opponent Democrat Parker Griffith. Bentley admitted Wednesday, March 23, 2016, that he made inappropriate remarks to his senior political adviser, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Bentley said he did not have a sexual relationship with Mason, but he apologized to his family and Mason's for his behavior. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker has proposed a resolution criticizing the staffer at the center of a scandal that led to Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation and apologizing to the state’s former first lady and others.

Gov. Robert Bentley resigned from office amid an effort to impeach him in the fallout of an alleged affair with his political adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, a Democrat from Red Bay, on Thursday introduced the resolution to condemn Mason and apologize to the people he said were victims in the scandal.

Morrow initially sought a floor vote Thursday, but agreed to send the resolution to the Rules Committee.

Some lawmakers questioned what it would accomplish.

Bobby Segall, a lawyer representing Mason, declined to comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s