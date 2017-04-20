Brunch bill could move up time liquor is available on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill before the Alabama Legislature on Friday could change the way you do brunch in Alabama.

The bill would move up the time you can buy an alcoholic drink from noon to 10 a.m. on Sundays.

However, whether or not you can order a drink with your Sunday morning brunch depends on where you live. For restaurants like Avo and Dram in Mountain Brook, it could make a big difference.

“For the state, you’ve got extra sales tax, income tax, liquor tax. For the businesses, you’ve got more revenue, and for people working those businesses, you have extra income,” said Tom Sheffer, owner of Avo and Dram. “For consumers, guests, you just have more choice, which is always a positive.”

Sheffer says that they don’t expect earlier alcohol sales to lead to negative consequences and bad behavior.

“You just don’t see that at brunch. This is not a bill that allows people to get hammered and stagger around the streets Sunday mornings,” Sheffer said. “That’s not what this is, and that’s not what we ever see. We never see guests do that. It’s mostly families at brunch, to tell you the truth.”

Not every Alabamian agrees with Sheffer’s assessment, citing religious reasons for opposition.

“I believe 10 in the morning is too early,” said Alecia Cockrell. “Some people have alcohol problems, so I don’t think that would be good for anybody. Plus, it’s on a Sunday, and I think you should be at church on Sunday.”

“I’m for it, just because I feel like people should have the right to buy things whenever they want to,” said Jessica Carter. “You’re buying food whenever you want to, so why shouldn’t you be able to buy alcohol at 10 in the morning. If you choose to get up and drink, that’s your business.”

The bill only applies to permitted restaurants where you can drink alcohol on the premises, and it would be up to the county commission to implement it.

If it passes–it would become effective immediately.