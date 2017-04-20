Chief Roper weighs in on the bill allowing concealed carry without permit

Related Coverage Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed carry of handguns without a permit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A bill that would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit has made its way to the Alabama State House.

The Senate voted in favor of the bill on Tuesday. Lawmakers in favor of the bill believe people should not have to pay to exercise their 2nd amendment rights.

Many law enforcement officers and deputies are critical of the bill and say permits are needed for public safety.

Birmingham Chief A.C. Roper spoke to other chiefs in Alabama and they have similar concerns.

“As I speak to chiefs across this state, there is a lot of concern because that’s a tool that we need to continue to do the things that keep our communities safe,” Chief Roper said. “Hopefully, the legislators will sit down and we can talk about this. We understand their concerns regarding fees, but we think there are other ways to go about it.”

According to Alabama’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, 11 states allow concealed carry without a permit. Most of those states still issue concealed weapon permits for people who may want to carry in other states.