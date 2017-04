(WIAT) — A man that is fresh from a two-year sentence after fleeing from detectives that came to question him in connection with his wife’s disappearance has been indicted on capital murder charges, according to court documents.

Joey Poe III, was indicted on April 7 for the murder, which he confessed to committing when he was a few days out of prison in 2016.

Poe reportedly told police at the time of his initial arrest that he wanted to be taken into custody so that he could come clean.