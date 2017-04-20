One Class at a Time: Clay-Chalkville Middle School

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the One Class at a Time team took a trip to Clay-Chalkville Middle School to help one teacher with her dreams.

We delivered a $1,000 check to Angie McGowan, an exceptional education teacher who plans to use the money to purchase Google Chromebooks.

The new Chromebooks will help lighten the load that her current computers see throughout the day.

“Right now, we work with all 7th-grade students,” McGowan said. “On any given day, I’m liable to see between 20 and 40 students and I have two chrome books that are assigned to my room.”

One Class at a Time is made possible by America’s first financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi.

Click here to apply for a grant, and a chance to meet CBS42 Meteorologist Mark Prater!

 

