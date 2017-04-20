Paws of the Week: April 20-27

(CBS42 Community) – We have had such a large and positive response to our “Paws of the Week” coverage, that we are moving the segment to Thursdays mornings. This will give you more time to adopt a pet you see on CBS42 and online. (Catch the segment every Thursday on CBS42 Morning News with Art Franklin and CBS42 News at Noon.)

Our Paws of the Week segment always highlights dogs and cats that have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and might have trouble finding homes. Please help us find Princess, Duchess, Luna, and Samantha loving forever-homes.

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Princess– This 7-year-old pit-mix is very playful and sweet. Sadly, she is heartworm positive. Still, she is 48lbs and very energetic. Because she is going to require a lot of treatment and special care, Princess might have a hard time finding the perfect family to adopt her. Please help us search for a great home for this sweetheart!

Duchess – This 2-year-old brindle is a female shepherd mix that is absolutely precious! She was found as a stray, so the shelter does not know much about her previous life. However, Duchess is ready to start a new life in an active household with loving parents.

Featured Cats:

** VERY SPECIAL STORY **

Luna and Samantha are very close friends. It would be amazing if the two females could be adopted as a pair. Can you imagine being separated from your best friend? Help these sweet girls stay together so that they can continue to nurture their strong, loving bond. Both adoption fees have been paid for by someone who is hoping that a loving person will kindly adopt both Luna and Samantha to keep the pair together.

Luna – this gorgeous muted tortoiseshell female is about a year old and only 8lbs. Her rare markings and special personality would make her the perfect pet. Luna LOVES Samantha and can very often be found cuddling and protecting her best friend.

Samantha – this sweet girl is a little smaller than her best friend weighing in at only 5lbs. She is also about a year old. Samantha is solid black with striking green eyes. Many times you can find Luna with her arms wrapped around Samantha.

PRO ADOPTION TIPS: Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm). Heads up.. during the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

Look for Vectra 3D at your veterinarian’s office! This mosquito repellant gives your dogs a double defense against mosquitos that cause deadly heartworms. This company is kindly sponsoring these weekly segments. We would not be able to highlight these sweet paws without their help.

*Remember* Vectra 3D should only be used on dogs.