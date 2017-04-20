Postal worker pleads guilty to accepting bribe to deliver marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – According to Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey, a former postal carrier pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Deann Marchett Dixon Stevenson allegedly accepted a bribe to deliver marijuana in the U.S. mail. She was a mail carrier at the Meadowbrook Post Office.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute in Jefferson and Shelby county between January – September of 2016.

Stevenson also pleaded guilty to one count of accepting a bribe to deliver U.S. mail.