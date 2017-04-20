Sipsey Valley HS student charged with making terrorist threats

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sipsey Valley High School student is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of verbal threats and social media posts about the school. They determined it was a Sipsey Valley student making the threats.

A thorough investigation was conducted, and after, a juvenile was charged with making terrorist threats.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office takes any school related threats seriously and we have a zero tolerance policy regarding these offenses,” Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Hasting said. “Additional deputies were present at Sipsey Valley High School this morning, and additional patrols will continue.”

