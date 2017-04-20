Two arrested after police reportedly find weapons, explosive devices and substances in Birmingham truck

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –Birmingham Police have arrested two men on several charges that stem from a traffic stop in which guns, explosives, and controlled substances were reportedly found in their truck.

Police made the stop around 12:54 a.m. on 1st Avenue North and 50th Street, according to a release from the department. Officers stopped a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was occupied by two white males for failure to turn on their head lights.

As officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly observed an AR-15 rifle lying on the rear seat of the truck, which was secured by an officer. The driver then allegedly told police that he had a handgun in the vehicle, and officers took that weapon as well.

After further investigation, officers reportedly found two additional weapons inside the vehicle, and what appeared to be several improvised explosive devices inside the tool box on the bed of the truck.

Police secured the perimeter and notified bomb technicians, who recovered the devices and transported them to another location for examination.

The driver, Joshua Ward, 27, was arrested and charged with Violation of the State Firearms Act and Possession of an Explosive Device, and the passenger, Bradley Pullen, 30, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

 

