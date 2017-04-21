3 men charged with attempted murder after reportedly leaving a woman for dead over drugs

By Published:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men have been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after an incident in which they reportedly assaulted a woman who they accused of stealing their drugs, according to Matthew Wade, Calhoun County Sheriff.

Anthony Scott Coffee, David Brian Pearman, and Mathew Aaron Hammonds reportedly beat the 46-year-old victim before tying an electrical cord around her neck and leaving her under Mellon Bridge Road.

The victim screamed for several hours before a passerby heard her and was able to get help.

At this time, additional charges are reportedly pending.

