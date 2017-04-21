A Day Game, what you need to know

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) This weekend, University officials are estimating that around 80 to 85 thousand people will be in Bryant Denny Stadium and around campus for the annual spring game. However, on Friday and Saturday, they will be joined by the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club and High School National Championships.

That will mean that traffic could be even more congested on the way to the game, especially when you factor in that the triathlon events will shut down a major game day traffic thoroughfare in Jack Warner Parkway.

University Boulevard is also undergoing a beautification project that has reduced it to a two lane road.

University and city officials are suggesting that fans and spectators give themselves extra time to get to where they are going on Saturday. The Fan Fest area by the stadium will be opening at 8am. Parking lots and buses will be in operation by 7am. Gates to the game will open at 11am.

For maps and more information on the traffic plan for the area, click here.