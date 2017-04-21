A-Day gameday traffic

By Published: Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama’s A-Day Game is this weekend, and heavy game-day traffic is expected. Here’s a list of road closures and alternate routes for your commute:

  • Jack Warner Parkway will be closed on Friday 4/21 and Saturday 4/22 due to Triathlon Nationals.
  • University Blvd will be limited to 2 lanes from 5th Ave to 2nd Ave. Fans are encouraged to use Campus Drive as an alternate route.
  • There is construction on I-20/59 coming into Tuscaloosa. People are encouraged to take exit 100 (route 216) or 89 (Hwy 11) to avoid congestion.
  • Campus roadblocks are planned to be set at 11 a.m., but could be set earlier at the school’s discretion.
  • Fans are encouraged to use the Cottondale route or the I-359 route to and from campus because of traffic on McFarland Blvd.

Click here to view a map of all of the roads.

