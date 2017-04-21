A-Day gameday traffic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama’s A-Day Game is this weekend, and heavy game-day traffic is expected. Here’s a list of road closures and alternate routes for your commute:

Closed Sat, April 22, 5a-6p:

-Jack Warner Pkwy: 28th Ave-Crescent Ridge Road

-Bryant Bridge: Jack Warner Pkwy to Rice Mine

-Riverwalk pic.twitter.com/N4JDroFXtb — City of Tuscaloosa (@tuscaloosacity) April 19, 2017

Jack Warner Parkway will be closed on Friday 4/21 and Saturday 4/22 due to Triathlon Nationals.

University Blvd will be limited to 2 lanes from 5th Ave to 2nd Ave. Fans are encouraged to use Campus Drive as an alternate route.

There is construction on I-20/59 coming into Tuscaloosa. People are encouraged to take exit 100 (route 216) or 89 (Hwy 11) to avoid congestion.

Campus roadblocks are planned to be set at 11 a.m., but could be set earlier at the school’s discretion.

Fans are encouraged to use the Cottondale route or the I-359 route to and from campus because of traffic on McFarland Blvd.

Click here to view a map of all of the roads.