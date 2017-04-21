AG Sessions ‘amazed’ judge on ‘island in the Pacific’ can block immigration order

(CNN) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under fire for comments that seemingly mock the state of Hawaii.

Last month, a federal judge in Hawaii, Judge Derrick Watson, issued an order that blocked President Trump’s ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries.

“I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power,” Sessions said.

In a CNN interview Friday, Sessions said he has no regrets and would say it again. He explained he wasn’t criticizing the judge or the island but was concerned that a single sitting judge can issue an order stopping a presidential executive order designed to protect the United States from terrorist attacks.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin wasn’t too pleased with Sessions’ remarks. He accused Sessions of not being respectful to all federal courts that are constitutionally co-equal partners with the president and Congress.