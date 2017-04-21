Birmingham teen charged in Center Point church carnival shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old Birmingham teen is facing charges after six people, including a 1 yea-old infant, were injured in a shooting last Saturday evening at a carnival in a church parking lot.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Laeric Bailey was arrested on April 18 and formally charged on April 20 with assault in the second degree. More charges are expected.

In addition to the six victims wounded by gunfire, a pregnant woman received minor injuries when she was knocked to the ground by people running away.

Bailey was identified as the suspect after detectives investigated the scene and reviewed eyewitness accounts, written statements and physical evidence.