Board of Education names superintendent finalists amid controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education has whittled its list of superintendent finalists down to two.

Lisa Herring of Kentucky and Regina Thompson of South Carolina are the final two candidates in the search.

The board made its decision at a special called meeting Friday afternoon. The search for the superintendent has been mired in controversy, most of which stems from the fact that none of the five original candidates were from within Birmingham City Schools.

“It is very important that the next superintendent have fundamental financial skills based on the unique funding formulas that Alabama has,” said Ronald Jackson, who came to protest the meeting, citing the former superintendent, Kelley Castlin-Gacutan. “Dr. Gacutan didn’t have it, it got her into trouble. We fear the next superintendent without thorough Alabama finance law understanding will be on the same slippery slope.”

Board President Wardine Alexander says transparency has been a priority, saying they tallied each of the candidates’ scores in front of an open meeting to ensure everyone knew what was happening.

“I know there were members the audience who were particularly, they were not patient, and they were concerned about the process itself,” Alexander said. “This was our attempt to really want to be sure that we did the scoring in front of the public.”

Alexander says both finalists will be in Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday to tour schools and interview at the central office. A new superintendent is supposed to be in place by July.