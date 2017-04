BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Birmingham Fire, there is a large fire at Standard Iron and Scrap on Vanderbilt Rd.

Officials say there are about 30 scrap vehicles in the fire. There are multiple units on the scene.

