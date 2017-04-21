Jefferson, Tuscaloosa Counties Announce Continued Partnership

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– We are just days away from the anniversary of April 27th tornado outbreak. In the years since, emergency management agencies are continuing efforts to work across county lines and keep the public safe.

Today Jefferson County EMA and Tuscaloosa EMA came together to talk about a new way to better notify communities during severe weather. Both counties are now on the same county-wide notification system called Everbridge.

They say this is just one example of how the two agencies are trying to join forces and keep people in Central Alabama safe and notified.

To sign up for the alerts in Tuscaloosa County, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085615671#/login

To sign up in Jefferson County, visit:https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611901#/login

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s