Jefferson, Tuscaloosa Counties Announce Continued Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– We are just days away from the anniversary of April 27th tornado outbreak. In the years since, emergency management agencies are continuing efforts to work across county lines and keep the public safe.

Today Jefferson County EMA and Tuscaloosa EMA came together to talk about a new way to better notify communities during severe weather. Both counties are now on the same county-wide notification system called Everbridge.

They say this is just one example of how the two agencies are trying to join forces and keep people in Central Alabama safe and notified.

To sign up for the alerts in Tuscaloosa County, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085615671#/login

To sign up in Jefferson County, visit:https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611901#/login