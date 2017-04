BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jazz Band Festival is currently going on through this Saturday at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

🐰🌼 Spring is here, which means the Annual Student Jazz Band Festival is on the way—don't miss it, April 20-22 at the Carver. #SJBF17 #jazz pic.twitter.com/TBSkqr57pY — Jazz Hall (@JazzHallofFame) April 15, 2017

Students from local high schools and middle schools will get the chance to perform and compete in front of an audience.

The event is free and open to the public.