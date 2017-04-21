NCIS: New Orleans star returns to Birmingham to encourage children to grow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — She is a TV star and a Birmingham native, but on Friday, she was the person that brought some joy to local children.

NCIS: New Orleans actress Shaquita Smith came back home for a visit, and stopped by the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club.

Smith was part of the same organization as a child, and she credits it for helping her become the person she is today.

“Sometimes, you don’t have that person who is going to encourage you,” Smith said. “The Boys and Girls Club was one of those places where you know they encouraged me and impacted me and help me along my career.”

Besides NCIS, Smith told CBS42 News that she is also producing and staring in a movie right in here in Alabama, called Alabama Girl.