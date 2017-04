BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for clues about a shooting on 7th Street West last night around midnight.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

CBS 42 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.