Racers gear up for 7th-annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park

(WIAT) — Fresh faces and old favorites are preparing to take to the track this weeknd for the 7th-annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, and this one is going to be one for the books.

CBS42 sat down with a couple of favorites from the storied sport to get their thoughts on life, the races, and everything in between.

Drivers like Ryan Hunter-Reay, an Andretti Autosport team member who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2014 along with the IndyCar Series Championship in 2012. Hunter-Reay not only gave his thoughts on the upcoming laps he’d be taking in Leeds, but also on his kids and life outside the walls with CBS42’s Chris Renkel.

Graham Rahal may only be a few years younger than Hunter-Reay, but he’s also making a name for himself on the track, having won the 2016 Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway. He’s looking to settle the score from last year’s race, where he came in a close second behind Simon Pagenaud.

Rahal’s whole family is also involved in the race scene, as his wife is an accomplished racer in her own right.

Courtney Force, daughter of legendary Funny Car racer John Force, is the most winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, and she’s also married to Rahal. Rahal’s father, Bobby Rahal, won the 1986 Indianapolis 500, three years before Graham was born.

Rahal joined Chris Breece and Simone Eli to give his thoughts before the race, and to hopefully get a good luck boost from the pre-race special like last year’s winner.