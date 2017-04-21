Rachel on the Road: J & J Grocery and Deli

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) —

If you haven’t pumped gas here, heard about it from your neighbor or accidentally stopped in to get a soda, likely you don’t know about J & J Grocery and Deli. It’s a restaurant inside of an old gas station just South of I-459 in Bessemer. The food stop has become so popular over the years, the entire store is filled with tables and chairs with the candy and snack items against the wall!

Some folks who live in this community say they eat there at least once a week. Some say they eat there every day! “I stopped in one day, had some breakfast and heard about the burger and came back for lunch and been coming back ever since,” Darriel Wilson said.

“A lot of people go by and don’t even realize we cook because it does not look like a restaurant,” Allison Coker, Owner of the restaurant said. “It just looks like a little old town mom and pop gas station from the outside, and when they come inside and they eat, they say they just never would’ve believed they would come inside and have such a good burger.”

In addition to a big and juicy burger, almost every customer we met mentioned how the people in this place feel like family. “They actually show a lot of love to the customers that come in,” Wilson said. “They know you by name half the time. They know what I want before I get to the counter.”

The mom and pop gas station and food stop is open Monday through Friday 5am to 2pm, Saturday 6am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm. If you want to stop by, it’s located at 8169 Dickey Springs Rd Bessemer, AL 35022.

