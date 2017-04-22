Birds make landfall on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN, ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – During the month of April, the flowers are blooming, and it’s time to head to the beaches along the Gulf Coast. Humans aren’t the only thing flocking to the shores during spring time. Birds that have spent the winter burrowing from the cold make their way to Dauphin Island. The island serves as a safe haven where the creatures can find food and seek rest.

This means it’s prime time for bird watchers to grab their binoculars to take a closer look at the birds in action. Those living on Dauphin Island have come to call the practice “bird tourism” as it contributes to the local economy.

“We are a national hotspot for birding, which is becoming more and more popular, not just locally but worldwide,” Mayor Jeff Collier said. “With our designation by the National Audubon Society as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area, more and more birders are coming to Dauphin Island. We can see their impact on our economy in the spring and fall.”

Those living on Dauphin Island make it their priority to protect the area to make it an ideal spot for the birds to take refuge. Some natural spaces are bought by the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuaries to preserve more natural habitats.

When will the birds leave the island? This is all dependent on the weather. The winds and rainy weather may mean the birds sit tight on the island a little longer. If you are interested in learning more about bird watching visit www.coastalbirding.org.