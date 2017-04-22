‘J for a J’ shoe exchange initiative through Siamese Dreams nonprofit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Councilor Jay Roberson has partnered with the nonprofit Siamese Dreams to give young men the opportunity to exchange Air Jordan tennis shoes for Johnston & Murphy dress shoes.

Today at 9 a.m., Roberson will present a symposium called “J for a J Initiative Hour of Power Day of Professional Dress” at Lawson State Community College.

Middle school and high school students will have the chance exchange their shoes at the symposium.

There will also be grooming demonstrations and tips for young men entering the professional world.

Roberson says he hopes students can make a connection between professional presentation and professional achievement.

“J for a J is an awesome opportunity for city and community leaders to make an impact and influence the youth in our community.” Councilor Roberson said.