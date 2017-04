BREMEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two fatalities have been confirmed following an ATV accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick said one victim died at the scene of the crash and another died while being transported to an area hospital. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

The park hosted a competition earlier in the day.

