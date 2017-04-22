Two people dead following ATV accident in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO- (WIAT)- Officials said two people lost their lives following an accident at The Stony lonesome OHV Park on Saturday. It’s a park where people ride their All-Terrain vehicles.

Cullman county coroner, Jeremy Kilpatrick said one of the victims died at the scene, the other passed away from injuries while being transported to the hospital.

CBS 42 reached out to Cullman County EMS, they were not able to give us any additional details. CBS 42 also contacted the management of the ATV park. They tell us their attorneys have advised them to not making any comment at this time.