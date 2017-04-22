Two people dead following ATV accident in Cullman County

By Published:

CULLMAN CO- (WIAT)- Officials said two people lost their lives following an accident at The Stony lonesome OHV Park on Saturday. It’s a park where people ride their All-Terrain vehicles.

Cullman county coroner, Jeremy Kilpatrick said one of the victims died at the scene, the other passed away from injuries while being transported to the hospital.

CBS 42 reached out to Cullman County EMS, they were not able to give us any additional details.  CBS 42 also contacted the management of the ATV park. They tell us their attorneys have advised them to not making any comment at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s