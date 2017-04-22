Victims identified in fatal car crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT)-30 year old Ryan Harris and 70 year old Carolyn tucker were driving AL 145 at County Road 47, near Columbiana when they crashed into a tractor trailer according to Alabama State Troopers. Family and friends are mourning the loss of the Shelby county man and his grandmother who were killed in a crash Friday evening.

Saturday loved ones returned to the scene of the accident, trying desperately to come to terms with the tragedy.  Sara Morris was Ryan Harris’ girlfriend.

“He was a really great guy he was a great dad. He loved his kids and his family more than anything,” said Morris.

