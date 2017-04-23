American Heart Association hosting Go Red for Women Luncheon this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham chapter of the American Heart Association is gearing up to host an educational day of networking and fundraising in the community. The Go Red for Women Luncheon is set for Friday, April 28th.

The luncheon is a nationally sponsored event from Macy’s and CVS Health and locally sponsored by St. Vincent’s Health Systems. Proceeds from the event help support the fight against heart disease here in Birmingham and Alabama by funding life-saving programs and research.

This year’s luncheon will focus on heart research. Last year, over 600 men and women attended the event, raising more than $400,000 for the community. The 2017 luncheon keynote speakers are Dr. Stephanie Duggan and Dr. Hunter from St. Vincent’s Health Systems.

AHA’s Go Red for Women movement helps educate women on what is often a silent, hidden, and misunderstood killer so more people can help uncover the truth about heart disease. Go Red encourages women to share their stories of survival and elevate awareness of heart disease and stroke.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon is being held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel. A Red Hot Reception will kick off the day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The reception features live music, refreshment, and free health screenings. You can still get tickets to Friday’s event by clicking here. Tickets are $150.

Don’t forget to stay up to date with everything from the Birmingham American Heart Association. You can check out their social media pages here, here, and here.