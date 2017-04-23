Authorities confirm an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cullman on Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service and the Cullman County EMA have confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in parts of Cullman County on Saturday.

Some residents in Cullman County are cleaning up after strong thunderstorms caused lots of damage. Saturday’s storm knocked down power lines, trees and caused some property damage. Mark Fox spent Sunday morning on his roof top cutting fallen tree limbs with a chain saw.

“It is probably one of the most intense things I’ve ever been through. I was in the Coast Guard through hurricanes. I am pretty thankful, I know there is a God out there and He was looking out for me,” Fox said.

His home in the Blair community took a direct hit from 100 MPH winds. Fox was working in his shop located next to his home when the storm hit. Parts of the roof on the building were torn off. And a large oak tree fell onto his house next door. As a result Fox does not have power at his house.

“Inside it got the kitchen, a big branch came through the kitchen and shattered the cabinets. Glass is everywhere and insulation everywhere and insulation in the living room.”

Sunday morning the Cullman County EMA and the National Weather Service from Huntsville did a storm damage survey of the area. EMA Director Phylliss Little says she took 15 reports of damage in the area. Less than 100 residents won’t have power Sunday night.

“We have what appears to be a tornado that has done some damage across the northwest part of the county. Mostly to the Jones Chapel, Blair, Battleground and West Point communities,” Little said.

The Cullman County EMA director says no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.