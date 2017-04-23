Midfield police investigating double homicide

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were killed Saturday night in Midfield following an apparent fight over a cell phone, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

Midfield police responded to the scene Saturday around 7:00 p.m. where two men had been fatally shot. Multiple shots had been fired. One of the victims was found in the passenger side of a vehicle parked outside a home in the 300 block of Woodward Road. The second victim was on the ground behind the vehicle.

District Attorney Lynneice Washington in the Bessemer Division said the shooting was a senseless act over a minor disagreement and something that never should have happened.

“You have two men whose lives have been taken over the senseless act of fussing over a cell phone,” said Washington. “Two men with lives, they have families, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers. And their lives have been senselessly taken.”

She said they do have a person of interest in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

The deaths are the second and third homicide of the year in Midfield.

A week ago, Midfield police were working another homicide that happened just down the street. Court records show an arrest has been made in that case. The suspect, Andrew Goldsmith IV is currently being held on capital murder charges in the Jefferson County jail with no bond.

Washington said her office will prosecute all criminals who commit crimes in West Jefferson County, but she wants to do more.

“We can’t do it without the community. We need the community to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to identify those individuals that are just terrorizing the neighborhoods and maybe we can get to them before they get to someone else and take their life,” said Washington.