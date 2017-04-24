2 Alabama children found locked in trash container, covered in ants

By Published:
The children were found inside one of these trash containers at a Dothan apartment complex. (Devero Bogart/WDHN)

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man is charged with abuse after allegedly locking two young children inside a trash bin container where authorities found them covered in ants.

A statement issued Monday by Dothan police says 25-year-old Lorenzo McCullough is being held without bond.

Police say a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found early Sunday inside a brick structure that contained trash bins. The children were covered by ants, and both were taken to a hospital.

Authorities had received a call earlier from someone saying McCullough was suicidal and threatening to harm the children. Officers found him hiding in a closet and located the children later.

Court records aren’t available to show if McCullough has a lawyer. Police haven’t said whether there’s a relationship between the man and the children.

