Alabama honors Southern soldiers on Confederate Memorial Day

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is celebrating Confederate Memorial Day.

About 150 people gathered at the state Capitol building Monday to honor the Southern soldiers who died during the Civil War.

Supporters waved Confederate flags and said they should be allowed to pay their respects to those who were killed fighting what they called Northern “invaders.” Historical reenactors wore military garb and wheeled Civil War-era cannons onto the Capitol grounds.

Critics argue that celebrating warriors who fought on behalf of slavery is offensive to African Americans.

State government offices were closed for the day, causing confusion at the Montgomery driver’s licensing office.

Alabama and Mississippi still celebrate Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday. Georgia also marks the occasion but removed the reference to the Confederacy in 2015.

The Civil War ended in 1865.

