Birmingham emergency services working to clean up 100+ gallon gasoline spill

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are working to clean up a gasoline spill of over 100 gallons, according to the department.

The spill took place at the Jet Pep on the 2300 block of Vanderbilt Road. There was reportedly a problem with the tank, and Jet Pep sent a crew to work on the spill.

According to Assistant Chief Buddy Wilks, 79 will still be shut down for at least another hour and commuters will need to find an alternate route.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s