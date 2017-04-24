Birmingham emergency services working to clean up 100+ gallon gasoline spill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are working to clean up a gasoline spill of over 100 gallons, according to the department.

The spill took place at the Jet Pep on the 2300 block of Vanderbilt Road. There was reportedly a problem with the tank, and Jet Pep sent a crew to work on the spill.

According to Assistant Chief Buddy Wilks, 79 will still be shut down for at least another hour and commuters will need to find an alternate route.

