Some Brighton residents displeased with mayor over Atlanta condo, job

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Questions are being raised about Brighton mayor Brandon Dean and his lack of presence in the city.

Dean has been very open about his job in Atlanta, which keeps him away from the city he serves quite a bit. Residents, however, feel that his lack of presence is keeping him from getting things accomplished in Brighton.

“It makes us feel betrayed. We elect you to serve us, so we want you to be here for us. If the job issue is a thing, where do you work? Where you are elected, that is the main thing,” says Brighton resident, Bruce Taylor.

This whole issue stems out of a council meeting where Dean is heard saying that he is in Atlanta a lot for work, but he can still do his job remotely.

“It has not been a secret,” Dean said. “It was not a secret when I ran my campaign, the extraordinary balancing act that is my life. I don’t work in Brighton. I don’t work in Birmingham. I don’t work in Alabama. I have a condo in Atlanta. I work in the city of Atlanta. I knew that when I ran and I have managed very well the responsibility with my professional work in this city.”

Some of the issues Dean says he is addressing are abandoned homes and the condition of the roads. He also is pushing to make Brighton a sanctuary city.