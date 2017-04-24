Crimson defeats White, 27-24, in Alabama A-Day game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In a game that came down to the final play, Alabama’s Crimson squad, composed of the first string offense and second string defense, defeated the White team (first team defense/second team offense) 27-24 in front of 74,326 fans.

JK Scott kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Crimson team the win. It was the Crimson team’s first win at A-Day in six years.

The quarterbacks were the stars of the show with returning starter Jalen Hurts and incoming freshman Tua Tagovailoa trading blows most of the first half. Hurts finished with 301 yards passing, going 16-25 with two touchdowns and an interception. Tagovailoa threw for 3 touchdowns and 315 yards, going 18-32 and finsihing with one interception.

The wide receivers also had a big day with such strong numbers through the air. Incoming freshman Jerry Jeudy of the White team won MVP with a five catch, 134-yard performance along with two touchdown catches. T.J. Simmons lead all receivers with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

For the Crimson team, Calvin Ridley had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while Robert Foster caught two balls for 115 yards and a TD.

Alabama will now look to summer workouts and fall camp to prepare for the 2017 season. The Crimson Tide play Florida State to begin their season in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.