Family unable to access life saving drug for their son

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The life saving drug Spinraza was approved by the FDA in December 2016, a drug that many called a game changer in the fight against Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but since the drug was approved, the fight against the disease has become that much harder.

Breathing through a cough assist machine among many others is the reality for 6-year-old Noah Hyche.

A smile and silly personality gives him strength when his muscles can’t because of the genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

“That causes progressive muscle weakness, it effects all the voluntary muscles, so breathing, talking, walking, crawling and like I said it’s progressive so it continually gets worst,” said Lauren Hyche, Noah’s mother.

They thought things could get better after the FDA approved the life saving drug Spinraza last December – in fact the Hyche family thought it was a miracle for their son, however it was anything but.

“It’s just been road block after road block, we saw his neurologist it was about two weeks after Spinraza was approved, and we were told it would be about 6-8 weeks before he’d be able to have access to it,” said Hyche. “So when we heard that we were like okay we’ll give it time, we’re not going to, we’re just going to wait it out.”

Four months later, they are still waiting, “it hurts, at this point I’m almost kind of numb because the emotional aspect is has been so draining, trying to get treatment for him, because it’s like it’s dangling in front us, but we can not get our hands on it,” she said.

CBS42 reached out to Children’s of Alabama as well as UAB Medical Center to see exactly what the hold up was for families seeking the treatment, we are still waiting on a response.

However, CBS42 News will continue to follow the Hyche family as they search for the treatment to save their son’s life.