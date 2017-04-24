Federal correctional officer charged with taking bribes for bringing contraband into prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal prosecutors charged a former employee at the Federal Correctional institution at Aliceville with accepting bribes and lying to investigators, according to a report from Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey.

Eric Pendelton, 54, of Montgomery allegedly accepted $5,695 in bribes and made false statements to the FBI and the DOJ-OIG over the course of their investigation, according to the release.

Pendleton worked at the women’s prison from about Jan. 2014 to August 2015. Around Sep. 2014, Pendleton worked as a federal materials handler supervisor in the prison commissary and laundry, overseeing inmates assigned to work in those facilities, according to his plea agreement.

In that capacity, Pendleton reportedly reached an agreement with an inmate to bring in requested items in return for payment. According to the report, Pendleton arranged for payment by providing inmates with prepaid credit card numbers and instructing them to have friends or family members load money onto the cards.

He then requested that inmates pay him by having friends or family send money orders to a Tuscaloosa County address which he owned, where relatives lived. Pendleton allegedly deposited the money orders into his bank account, some of which still carried the name of the inmates that the payments were made on behalf of written in the memo line, according to the report.

When agents interviewed Pendleton in Sep. 2015, he denied smuggling contraband, or an address to inmates, or credit card numbers for payment, according to his plea agreement.