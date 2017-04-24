Federal judge gives Gardendale permission to proceed with its own school system

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has given The City of Gardendale permission to move forward with its own school district, according to court documents.

Judge Madeline Haikala signed the order that would give the city permission to take over Gardendale Elementary and Snow Rodgers elementary for the coming school year.

However, Gardendale High School and Bragg Middle School will remain under Jefferson County. If the state has determined that the district is successful, both schools will be transferred to the city in 2020.

Read the full document below:

GARDENDALE BOE & JEFFCO BOE ORDER