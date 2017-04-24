Federal judge gives Gardendale permission to proceed with its own school system

By Published:
(Mike McClanahan/WIAT)

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has given The City of Gardendale permission to move forward with its own school district, according to court documents.

Judge Madeline Haikala signed the order that would give the city permission to take over Gardendale Elementary and Snow Rodgers elementary for the coming school year.

However, Gardendale High School and Bragg Middle School will remain under Jefferson County. If the state has determined that the district is successful, both schools will be transferred to the city in 2020.

Read the full document below:

GARDENDALE BOE & JEFFCO BOE ORDER

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s