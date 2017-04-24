Hoover Met hosting inaugural job fair on Friday, April 28

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Metropolitan Complex will hold a job fair on Friday inside the stadium’s banquet room, according to a release from the facility.

The release states that those interested in applying for jobs at the fair to arrive early with multiple copies of their resumé in hand. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 28.

LINK: To learn more about the fair and applications, visit this website

The Finley Center is offering various part-time positions for area residents, and this is their way of opening up jobs at the new facility to area residents.

“We are looking to add team members in several departments including game day operations, facility operations, parking staff, guest services, ticketing, and more,” stated Monty Jones, Jr., General Manager of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the release. “We encourage anyone interested to come learn more about the positions at the job fair.”

Individuals unable to come are encouraged to apply online, and people are allowed to apply for more than one position.