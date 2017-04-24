Josef Newgarden, 2017 Honda Grand Prix winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Josef Newgarden is the 2017 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama winner.
The race was held at Barber Motorsports Park over the weekend.
This is the second win for Newgarden on Team Penske at Barber and fourth career win overall.
