Magic City Art Connection coming to downtown Birmingham April 28th-30th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Art can be found in every corner of Birmingham’s Linn Park this weekend. That’s why the slogan for this year’s Magic City Art Connection is “Find Art.”

MCAC is celebrating its 34th year in downtown Birmingham. Linn Park will host 200 visual artists from here and around the country. There will be plenty of artwork from all different mediums, plus 20 interactive workshops for kids, live music, and dance performances on stage.

Visitors will also find high school sculpture installations and a special curated exhibition of University of Alabama and Birmingham-Southern College professors’ artwork. The sculptures are part of a competition and feature entries from four local high schools. They’re also in the perfect spot for an Art Connection selfie.

In addition to 34 years of MCAC, people can also take part in the 20th anniversary of Corks & Chefs. The tasting event features eight to ten restaurants around Birmingham, alongside wine, craft beer and cocktail samples. There will also be several cocktail features, demos and tastings during the event.

The Magic City Art Connection is open from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th. There is free access to the Park Place Cafe all weekend. On Friday, you can enjoy a $2 lunch hour admission from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and an advance Weekend Pass online for $10. Admission is $5 each day and kids 15 and under are free.

For more information on times, tickets, and other events, click here and check out the MCAC Facebook here.