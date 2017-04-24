Person perishes in Wilsonville fire early Monday morning

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died inside a home that caught on fire early Monday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person threatening suicide at a residence on Newsome Road in Wilsonville Monday at 1:57 a.m. When they arrived, they found the house was on fire, and they were unable to enter safely.

Crews from Fourmile, Kingdom and Summerhill volunteer fire departments responded and tried to put the fire out. The sheriff’s office says deputies searched around the home for the distressed resident but could not find them.

After the house fire was extinguished, investigators found the remains of a person who died inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and they will determine the cause and manner of the fire. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.