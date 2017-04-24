Shooting at Jet Pep store in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Jet Pep convenience store on Center Point Parkway.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. this morning. They found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the victim had just opened the store when he was shot in the suspect’s attempt to rob the store. The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.