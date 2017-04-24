The Latest: Obama talks youth leadership post presidency

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on former President Barack Obama’s first public event since leaving office (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political career.

Obama led a student panel Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

He says young people are the key to solving the nation’s most daunting problems and his plan after holding the nation’s highest office is to work with them. He delivered brief remarks at the event before asking students on the panel about what influenced them.

Roughly 500 people, mostly college students, attended the invitation-only event that was also televised.

On Sunday, Obama met privately with young men on the city’s South Side to talk about gang violence and employment.

___

10 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama will lead a panel discussion with students as the first public event of his post-presidential life.

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at the University of Chicago, where Obama’s presidential library is planned.

Students from area colleges and at least one high school are attending the discussion, with Obama expected to appear on stage with some of them. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

___

6:15 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.