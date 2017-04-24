Tuscaloosa firefighter hailed as hero after saving 2-year-old child from apartment blaze

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa firefighter is being called a hero after he pulled a 2-year-old child from a burning apartment Saturday that left a number of residents homeless.

Captain Marty McElroy pulled the child from the building.

“Being a firefighter, we are public servants. We come to work every day to serve the public whatever it is and hopefully we don’t have to save a life,” McElroy said. “Hopefully it is something small. But it is very rewarding for us as firefighters knowing that we came to work and we made a difference in someone’s life and we were able to help. It’s a very humbling experience to save a life.”

As the investigation continues, the Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal confirms that the fire at the Downing Place apartments was started by a juvenile who was playing with a lighter. Four units were destroyed in the fire, and seven people, including six children and one adult, were rescued by firefighters. Those people were treated for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is helping the 22 residents that were displaced by the blaze.

Neighbor Patricia Aaron says she was thankful that first responders were able to rescue everyone in time.

“Well, I am just glad everybody got out safe,” Aaron said. “That was a bad fire, they had to bust a window to get the baby out because the baby was stuck up there.”

McElroy says he was just doing his job he was trained for. He says he is glad everyone is ok.

“We made entry into that doorway and black smoke. We couldn’t see anything, and luckily in a short period of time, we were able to make contact with that child and another bystander that was overcome with smoke also,” McElroy said. “So we were able to get that child and get him out quickly.”

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue says all the victims rescued from the fire are doing ok after being treated and released from the hospital.