2 wanted for questioning in car break-in case

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to a breaking and entering and theft of property case.

The break-in occurred in the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road on April 11.

These females are wanted for questioning in a car break-in/theft case. Recognize them? Call DET Hester 2054447580https://t.co/eMOeO7kTYh pic.twitter.com/w8L2HBakK2 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) April 25, 2017

The two individuals are female, approximately 35-45 years old, and between 5’5”-5’7”. One individual had a tattoo on her back, and the other had a tattoo of black and pink stars on her foot.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these people, please contact Hoover Detective James Hester (205) 444-7580.