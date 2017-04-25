2 wanted for questioning in car break-in case

Published:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to a breaking and entering and theft of property case.

The break-in occurred in the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road on April 11.

The two individuals are female, approximately 35-45 years old, and between 5’5”-5’7”. One individual had a tattoo on her back, and the other had a tattoo of black and pink stars on her foot.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these people, please contact Hoover Detective James Hester (205) 444-7580.

