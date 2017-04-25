Alabama State Department of Education working to fix incorrect graduation rates posted to website

(WIAT) — Alabama’s State Department of Education is acknowledging the release of incorrect graduation rates posted to their website last Friday.

Officials say a number of mistakes were made, both in data manipulation and basic protocol. There were numerous courses that contained similar course names or codes, but were not, in fact, the special education courses deemed unacceptable by the national department.

This mix-up resulted in numerous courses being taking out that were valid and acceptable. In some instances, students with well above the necessary course requirements were counted as non-graduates. In turn, graduation rates dropped in various systems across the state.

In a release, Michael Sentence, State Superintendent of Education, affirmed the state’s commitment to correcting the mistake.

“We owe it to not only the educators but the community at large, to make sure our data is solid and reliable,” Sentence stated. “At a minimum, we should have given local systems the basic consideration of vetting the data we are making public on their behalf.”

The State Board of Education is conducting an immediate investigation. The online portal that hosts this year’s graduation rate data has been taken down and will remain down until the data has been corrected.