BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting of a man that was riding his motorcycle, according to officers at the scene.

The victim was riding his vehicle through Gate City when he reportedly heard gunshots. The man continued to drive to the 4200 block of 6th Court North, and when he arrived, he realized that he had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital, and police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.