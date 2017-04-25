Citizens group calls for halt in superintendent search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham Citizens Advisory Board has called on the Board of Education to pause the superintendent search.

The board is asking that citizens’ concerns be addressed before hiring a new superintendent for Birmingham City Schools.

The president of the advisory board, Darrell O’Quinn, says that the school system affects the communities it serves, making it a concern of the board’s.

“This is an issue of vital importance, most importantly for the children and families of Birmingham City Schools,” O’Quinn said. “The CAB also recognizes that the city’s trajectory and that of its neighborhoods is closely bound to BCS. Thus, the CAB feels a responsibility to make its concerns known.”

The advisory board released a resolution stating the Board of Education’s process to hire a new superintendent “has been marred by flawed execution, lack of transparency, and poor community engagement.”