Community meet and greet planned for superintendent finalists

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education is hosting a community meet and greet with the remaining finalists for superintendent.

On April 25th and 26th, community members will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Regina Thompson and Dr. Lisa Herring.

Thompson’s meet and greet will be from 5-5:30 p.m. on April 25. Her board interview will follow at 5:30 p.m. Herring’s meet and greet will be from 5-5:30 p.m. on April 26, with her board interview following at 5:30 p.m. as well.

Thompson is a Birmingham native and is the chief of teaching for Richland County School District One in Blythewood, South Carolina.

Herring is the chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the interviews, candidates will present their one-year and three-year plans for the school district. The interviews for both candidates are open to the public at the central office and can be live streamed here.

